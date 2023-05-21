Ravindra Jadeja tweets after heated argument with MS Dhoni, fans shocked

On Saturday, Chennai Super Kings qualified for the playoffs by registering a big win over Delhi Capitals by 77 runs. but the captain on the field Mahendra Singh Dhoni and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja The heated debate between has left the fans in a tizzy. While fielding, Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with Jadeja and the all-rounder did not look happy at all. This continued until the pair returned to the dressing room.

Jadeja tweeted

One day, Ravindra Jadeja posted a secret tweet on social media, which surprised the fans. What the dispute happened about, it has not been disclosed yet. But just after the end of the match, when the CSK players were congratulating each other on their 77-run win, all was not well between Dhoni and Jadeja. Many people believe that Dhoni was getting angry due to Jadeja’s bad spell.

Jadeja looted 50 runs

Jadeja bowled the entire four overs of his spell and managed to pick up just one wicket while conceding 50 runs. Seeing the manner of conversation between the two, some guessed that there is a rift between the two CSK stars. The rumors got fueled when Jadeja shared a post on Twitter, in which it was written, “You will get the fruits of your karma, sooner or later you will get them.”

Jadeja had said this

After this post, the fans started speculating. Some fans believe that Jadeja has posted this post for Captain Dhoni. A few days back in this season, Jadeja had said that Dhoni’s fans pray for his dismissal. He had said that imagine that the spectators of your own team are not supporting you while waiting for your wicket. Criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the match.