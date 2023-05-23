Ray Stevenson played the character of dreaded villain in the film RRR, know the unheard things related to his life

RRR Villian Ray Stevenson Unknown Facts: Ray Stevenson, known all over India for playing the role of British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, passed away at the age of 58. The reason for the death of the actor is not yet clear. The official social media handle of RRR confirmed this news. SS Rajamouli also wrote an emotional note expressing grief over the actor’s demise.

Stevenson played the character of Villain in RRR

SS Rajamouli’s film made its name till Oscar. While talking about Stevenson’s work in the film, he played the role of an English officer, who was ruthless and greedy. He was an oppressor, and was so perfect in his acting that everyone became his fan. Stevenson had also signed some new projects recently, but they could not be completed. Ray was also known for roles such as Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise and Othere in Vikings. He has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney’s upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff Ashoka.

Personal life of Ray Stevenson

According to Deadline, Ray was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He began his screen career in European TV series and telefilms in the early 1990s. Her first major screen credit was in Paul Greengrass’ 1998 drama The Theory of Flight alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh. He starred in Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander’s Punisher: War Zone (2008), The Book of Eli (2010) by the Hughes Brothers, and Adam McKay’s The Other Guys (2010).

Aditya Singh Rajput: Aditya Singh left behind so much wealth, was seen in this film with Ajay Devgan-Kajol

SS Rajamouli wrote an emotional post

RRR director SS Rajamouli shared an emotional post. Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, he wrote on Twitter, ‘Shocking..can’t believe this news. Ray brought with him a lot of energy and vibrancy to the set. It was a pure pleasure working with him… My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”