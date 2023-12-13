Rayerbazar massacre memorial: A legacy in peril as grills vanish every year

The Rayerbazar Massacre Memorial, a poignant symbol of remembrance for the Martyr Intellectual Day on December 14th, has become entangled in a perplexing web of annual disappearances of its boundary wall grills. This year, the toll reached a staggering 104 grills, raising concerns about the credibility of the maintenance personnel and allegations of embezzlement from the allocated budget.

Like clockwork, every December, the memorial witnesses a mysterious disappearance of its grills, creating a disheartening spectacle for those who come to pay homage to the intellectuals who lost their lives during the Liberation War. Locals express frustration, citing an annual pattern of theft that coincides with the budget earmarked for the memorial’s renovation and beautification.

Amidst the chaos, accusations have surfaced, pointing fingers at the very personnel entrusted with the memorial’s care. Some locals claim that the theft is an inside job, orchestrated by those responsible for maintaining the grounds. The authorities, however, vehemently deny any involvement, asserting that miscreants and criminals are responsible for the recurring theft.

A tea shopkeeper near the site sheds light on the phenomenon, describing a yearly occurrence known as “Rangchong Makha” that unfolds in anticipation of Martyr Intellectual Day. According to the shopkeeper, the grills disappear just before the significant event, leading to speculation that the theft is a means to siphon off funds allocated for the memorial’s upkeep.

The stolen grills, priced at a minimum of 8,000 taka each, accumulate to a substantial financial loss, totaling at least 8 lakh 32 thousand taka for the 104 missing grills. Locals claim that these stolen grills find their way to nearby junk shops, and once sold, the stolen funds are allegedly funneled back into the memorial’s budget.

This year’s theft is not an isolated incident; reports indicate similar occurrences in 2022, with a smaller number of grills disappearing. Additionally, instances of stolen cemetery signboards and nameplates have been reported, painting a disturbing picture of neglect and vulnerability surrounding the memorial.

In-charge of the Badhyabhoomi Memorial, Imdadul Haque Ripon, vehemently denies any involvement of their personnel in the theft, attributing it to miscreants. Ripon highlights the challenges faced by the memorial, emphasizing that it is not a haven for drug addicts, but rather a target for criminals seeking to escape the police.

Golam Kibria, the Sub-divisional engineer in charge of the Dhanmondi Public Works, sheds light on the challenges faced in maintaining the memorial with a limited budget of 10-12 lakhs designated for washing. He underscores the difficulties faced by contractors in executing the necessary tasks with such constraints. Kibria also expresses the need for enhanced security, advocating for the deployment of armed Ansar to deter theft and crime.

Mohammad Rezaul, in-charge of the Rayerbazar police outpost, acknowledges the challenges in maintaining full-time police presence due to the absence of a police station or outpost. Rezaul points out the responsibility of the Slaughterhouse Authority for their own security. On the other hand, local councilor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Khokon laments the lack of responsiveness from public works in implementing security measures, such as installing solid iron to prevent unauthorized entry.

The recurrent disappearance of grills from the Rayerbazar Massacre Memorial paints a concerning picture of neglect, mismanagement, and potential corruption. As the annual thefts continue unabated, it raises questions about the sincerity of the authorities in safeguarding this historical site. The Martyr Intellectual Day, meant to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, is marred by the persistent vanishing act of the memorial’s grills, leaving the legacy of the Rayerbazar Massacre Memorial hanging in the balance. Immediate and decisive action is imperative to preserve the sanctity of this symbol of national remembrance.