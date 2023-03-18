RBC: Finland is waiting for a complete stop of railway transport

March 18 - BLiTZ. The Finnish railway union RAU plans to start a large-scale strike on March 20, which could last until the end of the month. The cancellation of all intercity, suburban and freight trains in the country will be its consequence. It is reported by RBC.

The union is demanding higher wages for locomotive drivers and changing their working conditions, but negotiations with employers have stalled over a dispute over a collective agreement. The employer is not ready to agree with the requirement of drivers to provide them with 64 hours of uninterrupted rest once a week instead of 56 hours.

Although there will still be an attempt to find a solution on Sunday, the parties acknowledge that the situation is difficult. Earlier in March, there was a strike by bus drivers in several cities in Finland, which led to the cancellation of bus service in some regions.

