rbi governor shaktikanta das says 85 percent of rs 2000 notes deposited exchanged in banks smb

As per the report, we are expecting a growth rate of 8.1 per cent in the April-June quarter due to the effects of the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes. This confirms our estimate that GDP growth in FY 2023-24 could be higher than RBI’s estimate of 6.5 per cent. The Reserve Bank has estimated the economic growth rate to be 6.5 percent in the current financial year. When asked about this report, Das said, when the decision to withdraw Rs 2000 note was taken, it had nothing to do with economic growth. Whatever will be the result of this decision, it will be known later, but one thing I can tell you clearly that the 2,000 rupee notes which are being withdrawn now, will not have any adverse effect on the economy. How much more positive result comes, that will be known later.