RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Last date for application for 291 posts today, apply directly from here

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today is the last date to end the online application process for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR) in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website Opportunities.rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is till 6 pm on June 9.

The RBI Grade B recruitment drive is for a total of 291 vacancies. RBI Grade B-General Phase 1 exam is to be held on 9th July and Grade B-DEPR & DSIM exam is to be held on 16th July.

vacancy details

Officers in Grade B, (DR) General PY 2023: 222

Officer Grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) -PY 2023: 38

Officer Grade B (DR) Statistics & Information Management (DSIM) PY 2023: 31

eligibility criteria

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – (General): Graduation in any discipline / equivalent technical or vocational qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC / ST / PWBD applicants) OR Post graduation in any discipline / equivalent technical or vocational qualification with minimum 55% marks (SC / ST / PWBD applicants) / ST / PWBD applicants pass marks) must be aggregate of all semesters / years.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR: Master’s degree in Economics (or any other Master’s degree where ‘Economics’ is a major component of the course/s, i.e. Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, MA/MSc in Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics) OR

OFFICER IN GRADE ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM: Master’s degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade in all semesters/ aggregate.

Scheme of Selection:

Selection for the above posts will be done through Online/Written Test and Interview in Phase-I and Phase-II.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website Opportunities.rbi.org.in

Go to vacancies and click on the link for Grade B

Register on IBPS Portal

Fill the Form, Pay the Fee and Submit the Form

Take a printout for future reference.