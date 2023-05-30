RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for Manager and other posts by June 20

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a golden opportunity for job seekers. Individuals can apply for various posts like Legal Officer, Manager (Technical-Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Librarian. Candidates can submit their applications till 6:00 PM on June 20 at the official website of RBI – Opportunities.rbi.org.in.

A fee of Rs 600 is required for General/OBC/EWS category candidates while SC/ST/PWBD applicants need to pay Rs 100 for the application process.

To apply for RBI Recruitment 2023, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Navigate to the Vacancies section and click on the link for the desired posts.

Register on IBPS Portal.

Fill the application form, pay the required fee and click on ‘Submit’.

Number of available vacancies:

Legal Officer: 1 Post

Manager (Technical-Civil): 5 Posts

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 5 Posts

Assistant Librarian: 1 Post

As per the official notification for RBI Recruitment 2023, the minimum age requirement is 21 years. The maximum age limit varies depending on the post.

Qualification required for the posts

Legal Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute, approved by the University Grants Commission and Bar Council of India. Must have minimum 50% marks or equivalent in all semesters/years in the degree.

Manager: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or its equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (55% for SC/ST candidates, if vacancies are reserved) or an equivalent grade in all semesters/years.

Assistant Manager : Applicants must have a second class Master’s degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as a subject at the graduation level. Post Graduate Diploma in Translation will also be accepted along with this degree. Candidates having Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/Economics/Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at graduation level with PG Diploma in Translation will also be considered.

Library Professionals: Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Commerce/Science and Master’s degree in Library Science or Library & Information Science from a recognized University. Candidate must have minimum 60% marks or its equivalent grade in all semesters/years.

For the available posts, candidates will have to go through a selection process which includes an examination and an interview. The selection process for the post of Assistant Librarian will consist of only one interview.