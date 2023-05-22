RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India is appointing Officer Grade B, apply like this

RBI Recruitment 2023: This is a golden opportunity for the youth who aspire for a job in the bank. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of 291 posts of Officer Grade B. Learn about the application process in detail…

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for 291 posts of Officer Grade B (DR) in various departments. You can apply online for these posts.

Total Posts 291

Officer Grade B (DR)

gen 222

DEPR 38

DSIM 31

Educational qualification

Candidates having graduation with minimum 60 percent marks or masters degree with 55 percent marks can apply for Officer Grade B General. Those who have done Masters in Economics can apply for Officer Grade B DEPR. Check the notification issued to know the details of eligibility prescribed for Officer Grade B DSIM.

Age Range

Applicants age should be between 21 to 30 years. Age will be calculated on the basis of May 1, 2023. Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in upper age limit as per rules.

pay scale

Selected candidates on RBI Officer Grade B posts will be given an initial basic salary of Rs 55,200 per month. Grade B officers will be given Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Education Allowance, House Rent Allowance as per the rules in force from time to time. Presently starting monthly gross emoluments (without HRA) Rs.1,16,914 (approx) If accommodation is not provided by the bank, 15% of basic pay will be paid house rent allowance.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. RBI Grade B-General Phase 1 exam will be held on July 9 and the exam for Grade B-DEPR and DSIM will be held on July 16, 2023.

Application fee

The application fee for General / Other Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section candidates is Rs 850 and for SC / ST / Divyang candidates the application fee is Rs 100.

Apply like this

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website rbi.org.in.

Last date

June 9, 2023.

