RBI withdraws 2000 rupee note, Naxalites got hurt, know how?

Nagpur : On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of large denomination Rs 2,000 notes. Now the Maharashtra Police claims that the Naxalites have been badly hurt by this move of the RBI. He says that the notes which were paid by the Naxalites in the form of forced levy, used to have only big notes of 2000 rupees. Now that the RBI has decided to demonetise the Rs 2000 note, the Naxalites will no longer be able to collect the Rs 2000 note as levy and thus they will no longer be able to collect large amounts of money through the Rs 2000 note as before. will do.

Naxalite active to exchange 2000 rupee note

Gadchiroli Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Patil on Tuesday claimed that the RBI’s announcement of withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation has come as a blow to Naxals as the money collected through extortion is mainly of this value. He told that the police is alert in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, as Naxalites have become active in exchanging Rs 2,000 notes lying with them.

Naxalites levy recovery from tendu leaf contractors

According to Gadchiroli Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Patil, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs six lakh were recovered last Thursday from two people in Bijapur district of Maharashtra’s neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, which allegedly belonged to a Naxalite commander. He said that the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is a blow to the Naxalites, as the money collected by them from tendu leaf contractors and PWD (Public Works Department) is mainly in this value, which was hidden at various places in the forests Is.

2000 rupee note was issued in 2016

Significantly, the Reserve Bank of India has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from the market on May 19, 2023, and has asked people to deposit them in banks or exchange them by September 30. On November 8, 2016, at eight o’clock in the night, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee notes from circulation, the first note issued by the RBI was Rs 2000. Was. However, the government did not agree with the RBI to launch this note in the market.