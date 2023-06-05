RBI’s MPC meeting from Tuesday, less scope for change in interest rate

New Delhi, 04 June (Hindustan Times). The bi-monthly review meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin on Tuesday, June 6. The decision will come on June 8 at a three-day review meeting to be chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. However, there is little room for a change in the policy interest rate.

Experts say that the effect of the increase in the policy rate repo rate in the past of RBI is visible. Retail inflation has come down to the Reserve Bank’s satisfactory range of 4.7 per cent in April. In such a situation, there is less scope for change in the policy rate in the review meeting of the MPC. The Reserve Bank can keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

It is worth mentioning that the RBI had stopped the increase in the policy interest rate in the last MPC meeting in April, which is at 6.5 per cent. Earlier, to curb inflation, the repo rate was increased by 2.5 percent continuously from May 2022 onwards by the Reserve Bank.