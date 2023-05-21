RCB vs GT Dream11: These players from Bangalore and Gujarat will make you rich! See here the best team of Dream 11

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: In the final league match of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 21) Royal Challengers Bangalore And there will be a clash between Gujarat Titans. Both teams, this match will be played at the home ground MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7:30 pm. The Gujarat team has already reached the playoffs. While RCB will have to register a big win for the playoffs. In such a situation, a tough competition can be seen between the two teams in this match. So let’s know which players can be selected to make the best Dream 11 for this match.

pitch report

So far, high scoring matches have been seen in the IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In such a situation, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match can also be exciting. At the same time, the batsmen get a lot of help on the pitch of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Because of which the batsmen score runs on this pitch.

When and where to watch live?

The 70th match of IPL 2023 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

RCB vs GT Best Dream11 Team

captain- Virat Kohli

vice captain- Shubman Gill

wicket keeper- Wriddhiman Saha

Batsman Faf du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, David Miller

Allrounder- Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia

bowler- Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Possible playing 11 of both the teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

Gujarat Titans Team: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

