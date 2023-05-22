RCB vs GT: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, a flurry of records in RCB and Gujarat match, see here

In the final league match of IPL 2023, on Sunday (May 21), Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets and dashed their playoff hopes. in this match Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill Scored a brilliant century. With the centuries of both, there has been a flurry of records in this match. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the major records made in this match.

Many big records made in the match between Gujarat and RCB

RCB veteran batsman Virat Kohli blasted the bat against Gujarat Titans. He played a blistering century inning of 101 runs in this match.

With his century against Gujarat, Virat became the batsman to score the most centuries in IPL history. He scored his seventh century, leaving behind Chris Gayle (6 centuries) in RCB’s Hall of Fame.

It is also raining sixes from Virat Kohli’s bat in IPL. Kohli has so far hit 234 sixes in the IPL. Kohli has reached the fourth position in terms of hitting the most sixes in IPL. Chris Gayle is on top of this list with 357 sixes.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored two centuries in two consecutive matches against RCB and Gujarat. Kohli has become the third batsman in IPL history to do so and Shubman the fourth to do so.

Shubman Gill played an unbeaten inning of 104 runs against RCB. With this innings, Shubman has become the highest scorer for Gujarat Titans.

This was Gujarat Titans’ 14th win in 17 matches while chasing in IPL history. The Gujarat team has lost only 3 matches while chasing.

For RCB, Virat Kohli and Faf Duplesey together shared the maximum (939) runs partnership in a season. This is the joint first place for RCB with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (939).

