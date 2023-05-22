RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli won the hearts of fans by scoring a century on RCB defeat

Virat Kohli

In the final league match of IPL 2023, on Sunday (May 21), Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets and dashed their playoff hopes. However, in this match, the veteran batsman of RCB Virat Kohli Won the hearts of the fans with a brilliant century.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten century of 101 runs in this match. He hit 13 fours and 1 six in his innings. During this, Virat’s strike rate was more than 160.

With this century, Virat became the batsman to score the most centuries in IPL history. He scored the seventh century of his IPL career leaving behind Chris Gayle (6 centuries).

This was Kohli’s second century in two consecutive IPL matches. Virat Kohli became the third batsman in IPL history to do the feat. Shikhar Dhawan and Jose Butler have done this feat before them.

RCB’s innings faltered against Gujarat. The team had lost three wickets for 85 runs only. But Virat kept one end and in the end scored fast runs to take RCB to a score of 197 runs.

However, this innings of Virat could not win RCB and the team was out of IPL 2023 after losing the match against Gujarat. But the brilliant batting done by Kohli in this match and the way he handled the team won everyone’s heart.

After this innings of Virat, many veterans and fans of the cricket world praised him fiercely on social media. Fans called Virat the biggest player of IPL. So at the same time cricket veterans praised Virat’s batting and his hunger for runs.

