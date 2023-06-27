RD Burman: When RD Burman gifted broom and roses to Asha Bhosle, the singer laughed after seeing the gift

RD Burman Birth Anniversary : Today is the 84th birth anniversary of veteran musician RD Burman aka Pancham Da. Pancham Da won the hearts of the audience with his famous music in both Hindi and Bengali films. Beautiful songs like ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’, ‘Kya Jaanoon Sajan’, ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ still melt like candy in people’s ears. He has given music in these songs. Today, on her birth anniversary, let us tell you an anecdote related to famous singer Asha Bhosle, which you hardly know.

RD Burman gave this gift to Asha Bhosle

RD Burman i.e. Pancham Da’s music gave a new direction to Indian film music. In an interview, veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared a very interesting anecdote related to music composer RD Burman. Describing an incident, he had said that once Pancham Da had given him a broom and a rose as a gift. She laughed a lot at his gift. If media reports are to be believed, both of them got married in the year 1980.

RD Burman’s music will always be loved: Lata

The pair of Pancham da and Asha Bhosle worked for 25 years

Pancham da and Asha Bhosle worked together for 25 years. The magical duo of the two has sung ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ from ‘Masoom’, ‘Dum Maro Dum’ from ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ from ‘Sholay’, ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’ from ‘Apna Desh’, Made some beautiful tracks like ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ and ‘Yamma Yamma’.

Some things related to RD Burman

Let us tell you that RD Burman got his first big chance in the year 1966 from the film ‘Teesri Manzil’ directed by Vijay Anand. The film’s hero Shammi Kapoor and producer Nasir Hussain did not want RD to give music in this film. On the insistence of the director, he listened to three-four lines and said yes. The music of the film was a super hit and RD Burman got established in Bollywood. He was nominated for the Filmfare Awards 17 times. He received this award three times – for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, ‘Masoom’ and ‘1942: A Love Story’. RD Burman gave music in 331 films, out of which 292 are in Hindi.