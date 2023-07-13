Read this news before taking an online loan, a young man along with his family had to die in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh the capital of Bhopal Such a news is coming out that everyone was shocked to hear it. In fact, here a family committed mass suicide due to debt. The incident is being told late Wednesday night. Regarding the matter, Sai Krishna Thota (DCP, Bhopal Zone-1) said that we have received information that 4 people of a family have committed suicide. In the investigation, it was found that two children had died after consuming sulfas and the husband and wife were found hanging from the ceiling fan.

He said that we found a suicide note in which it is written that he had a lot of debt, to repay which he used the medium of online job and app and started getting threats through the app. Probably this step has been taken due to being disturbed by this. Investigation is on in the matter.

four page suicide note

The incident is being told of Shiv Vihar Colony located in Harihar Nagar in Neelbad of Ratibad police station area, where the young couple fed their two innocent children mixed with sulfas in cold drink. After doing this, both of them got hooked on the same noose. A four-page suicide note has also been found with the deceased, in which he has mentioned about being troubled by the loan taken online, blackmailing the recovery people. It is written in the suicide note that his postmortem should not be done and mass funeral should be done. In this, it has been written that the relatives should not be harassed for the loan.

We got information that 4 people of a family have committed suicide. Investigation revealed that two children had died after consuming sulfas and the husband and wife were found hanging from the ceiling fan. A suicide note was recovered in which it is written that he had a lot of debt, to repay which he… pic.twitter.com/knUBfvyhqL

Bhupendra used to do private job

According to what is coming to the fore, 35-year-old Bhupendra Vishwakarma was originally a resident of Rewa who lived with his 29-year-old wife Ritu Vishwakarma and their children in Shiv Vihar Colony of the capital. Bhupendra used to do a private job and a few months back he had taken a loan from the online loan app. After this, due to financial constraints, he was not able to repay the installments of the loan on time, due to which the loan kept increasing and Vaj started getting worried. Loan recoverers started harassing him after which he took this step.

It is being told that for not depositing the installment on time, he was being blackmailed by taking out the photo in the DP of social media and making it obscene. Where Bhupendra used to work, details were also sent to his boss, relatives and other family members, due to which he was upset.