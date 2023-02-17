February 17, 2023, 20:45 – BLiTZ – News

An investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh on the Nord Stream bombing pointed to Washington’s involvement in sabotage of Russian gas pipelines, Guancha writes.

Some time ago, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article stating that in June 2022, before the incident, American divers planted explosives under the pipelines on the underwater sections of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Portal readers expressed confidence that Moscow will not leave the United States unpunished and will definitely take revenge.

“Russia could go and cut some communication cables between Europe and the US at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean,” wrote one user.

“Putin is a man who will not forget this. Live and see!” added another.

“The United States is the largest criminal country and terrorist organization in the world,” another user noted.

“This is an act of war. Russia should strike back and blow up the submarine cables between the US and Europe,” a fourth expressed the opinion.

“The US government has always been the biggest bully in the world, but its ugly face has been hidden too long and too well,” concluded the fifth.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow would work to ensure that the terrorist attack on the Nord Streams would not remain without consequences for the United States.