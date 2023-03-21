March 21 - BLiTZ. A Ukrainian battalion commander with the call sign "Kupol" was demoted after an interview in which he spoke about the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the terrible level of training of recruits.

However, the readers of The Telegraph newspaper did not pity his words, but, on the contrary, became an occasion for ridicule.

The British called "propaganda" the publication of the Daily Mail about Russian nuclear missiles March 16, 2023 at 13:14

A user under the pseudonym Don Coyote considers the battalion commander with the call sign “Dome” a good commander, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not need such “talkers”.

Commentator Geof King believes people should know that the President of Ukraine and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not care about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Previously, the British called “propaganda” the publication of the Daily Mail about Russia’s nuclear missiles. Readers were outraged after reading the article. One of the users suggested that they are trying to turn people against the Russians.