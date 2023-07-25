‘Ready for long discussion on Manipur issue, Modi government has no fear’, says Amit Shah

Deadlock continues in Parliament over Manipur violence. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that he wrote a letter to the leaders of the opposition in both the Houses of Parliament. We are ready for a long discussion on the issue of Manipur, the government has no fear. He said that the opposition should create a proper environment for discussion on a sensitive issue like Manipur.

#WATCH , I have written to the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur and urged them to create a conducive atmosphere for a discussion on this sensitive matter: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/5HsWj6K8MU

— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023



Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah spoke on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by opposition MPs on the Manipur issue. He said that we will bring a new cooperative policy this year before Vijayadashami or Diwali.

Tussle between Kharge and Goyal

Here, on Tuesday, a heated argument was witnessed between Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of violence in Manipur. While Kharge demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House to discuss the issue, Goyal said that the issue of crime against women in various opposition-ruled states would also be discussed in the House.

Even after the Rajya Sabha meeting started at 12 noon on Tuesday after a one-time adjournment, the situation remained the same as before and members of various opposition parties started demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence under an adjournment motion. Opposition members were also demanding PM Modi’s answer on this issue. Amidst the uproar, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar started the question hour and some members asked supplementary questions and the concerned ministers also gave their answers.

