Real brother strangled to death in truck distribution dispute in Muzaffarpur, accused absconding

A state in Eastern India: In Mahmadpur Vanbari village of Bariarpur OP area of ​​Muzaffarpur, a real brother was strangled to death on Sunday night in his sleep. The reason for the incident is said to be a dispute over truck distribution. The accused has absconded after the incident. The police is interrogating three people including the wife of the accused in custody from the spot.

The deceased used to run a tire shop in Durgapur

It was told that both the brothers are the sons of Mo Khalil. Real brother Mo Ghaffar (30) was killed by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon in a truck sharing dispute. After executing the incident, the accused Mo Mubarak absconded. A crowd of people gathered after the incident. Meanwhile, information was given to Bariarpur OP police. Police sent the body to SKMCH for postmortem on Monday morning. Police is interrogating three people including the wife of the accused in custody from the spot. The wife of the deceased told the police that husband Mo Ghaffar used to run a tire shop in Durgapur. He had come home from Durgapur two days ago. Slept on the verandah on Sunday night. His wife and family members had gone to see the marriage in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, seeing the opportunity, brother Mo Mubarak escaped after killing her husband by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. When she came after seeing the marriage, her husband was lying dead in a pool of blood. A crowd of people gathered on his shout.

Controversy over first repaying the loan of the truck, then dividing it

Mo Ghaffar’s wife told that the deceased are five brothers. The eldest brother Mo Wajud has died. The second Mo Wasir 10 is already missing. Fourth brother Mo Ghaffar (deceased) had bought three trucks by running a tire shop in Durgapur and was driving them. Here, accused Mo Mubarak is the youngest brother. For the last two years there was a dispute between the brothers regarding the distribution of trucks. A panchayat was also held in this. In the panchayat, Mo Ghaffar had told about the loan of Rs 45 lakh on the truck and after the loan was repaid, he had asked to distribute the truck, the angry accused Bhai Mo Ghaffar killed him.

There was chaos as soon as the dead body reached the village

After the post-mortem in Mahmadpur Vanbari village on Monday, there was chaos as soon as Mo Ghaffar’s dead body reached home. The wife and family members were in bad condition by crying. People’s eyes became moist after seeing the screams. District councilor Sangeet Paswan, chief Indrabhushan Singh Ashok, former chief Shashibhushan Paswan, Rameshwar Ram, etc. reached the information about the incident and consoled the family members, later people buried the dead body in the cemetery of the village itself. It was told that he got married two years ago. He has a one year old girl. The police is investigating the case.

