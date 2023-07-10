Real brothers killed father in Ballia, husband killed wife in Sitapur

Lucknow, Real brothers beat their own father to death with sticks on Sunday in ward number one Dalit township of Sahatwar area under Ballia district of UP. And in Sitapur, the husband has killed his wife. Since the incident, the market of rumors is hot in the area. Tell that Motilal Ram, a Sahatwar resident of Ballia, for 75 years often used to dispute with his sons regarding the distribution of land. After the marriage of Motilal’s four sons and three daughters, he had divided his property in the name of the four sons.

Police took the dead body and sent it for postmortem

But the second and third number sons were unhappy with this thing. Both the sons often used to quarrel with their father regarding this. Regarding this matter, on Sunday also, both the brothers together made a fatal attack on their father. In critical condition, the father was taken to the district hospital, where he died during treatment at around eight o’clock in the night. On information, the police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. After the incident, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

11 people arrested for conversion in UP’s Bahraich, used to pressure them to change religion

Husband killed his wife in Sitapur

Big news is coming out from Sitapur. Where the husband has beheaded the wife with a sharp weapon. After killing the wife, the accused husband has fled from the spot. This incident is of Mollapur village under Tambour police station area of ​​Sitapur. It is being told that the wife was having an illegal relationship with the former head. The husband was angry because of this. For this reason the husband has killed his wife with a sharp weapon.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMiIvTPz-II) t)ballia news in hindi