Real brothers raped a minor girl of non-community in Aligarh, one accused arrested

Aligarh. In UP’s Aligarh, minor brothers have committed the incident of rape with a minor girl from a non-community. Police has arrested a minor accused in the incident. At the same time, the second accused is absconding. When the aggrieved party reached to lodge a protest with the family of both the brothers regarding the incident, the accused and their family beat up the mother of the aggrieved party. Due to which the girl’s mother got serious injuries. Due to the incident happening between two communities, the talk had increased. At the same time, top police officers reached the spot. The incident is of the colony of Thana Tappal area.

Raped for refusing to play with

The mother of the victim girl told that my 7-year-old daughter was returning home after giving food. On the way, 13-year-old teenager and 16-year-old teenager who are residents of the colony. Both those brothers caught the daughter on the way and stopped her to play. But, the girl refused to play and was going towards home citing mother’s scolding. When the girl refused to play, both the brothers forcefully caught her and took her to a secluded place. Where wrongdoing was done.

Demand for action against ropers

When the mother reached in the morning, she came to know about the daughter from the neighbors. When the mother reached the house of the accused brothers with a complaint. When the father of both the brothers was also told about the incident, the father and both the sons beat the woman with rods. At the same time, when the people of the colony gathered, all three fled. The victim’s mother called the police by calling 112. After that, by giving a complaint letter in Tappal police station, the police have demanded action against the accused.

Bad condition of Gaushalas in Aligarh, Gaushala operators were forced to return one thousand cows to the administration

A minor accused arrested

Regarding the incident, the jurisdictional officer Khair Rajeev Dwivedi said that a minor has been arrested. The second minor accused is absconding. At the same time, a case has been registered against the father for assault. The victim girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination. A case has been registered in the incident under section 378 B and D, 323,504, IPC section 5/6 Pasco Act under case crime number 281/23. At the same time, the police team is active to arrest the absconding accused.

Aligarh