Real estate of corrupt officials proposed to be put up for auction

In Russia, they offered to sell elite real estate confiscated from corrupt officials under the hammer. The initiative of the Ministry of Finance was approved last week by the government commission on legislative activities. This was reported to Izvestia in the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill refers to property that was confiscated in favor of the state by a court decision from dishonest officials and their relatives. Now, according to the law, such houses can be transferred to needy citizens free of charge, under a social tenancy agreement.

The authors of the initiative propose to abandon this norm and sell real estate only through an auction. Apartments and houses of corrupt officials are often very immodest sizes. Therefore, it is extremely difficult for ordinary people to keep them, Galina Khovanskaya, a member of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation, believes.

“Even if people get such property for free, it still requires significant funds for maintenance, because it often has a huge area. Therefore, the practice of transferring elite real estate to needy families is almost never implemented,” she stressed.

According to the Federal Property Management Agency, the state now owns 32 dwellings confiscated from officials in connection with offenses, according to an explanatory note to the draft federal law.