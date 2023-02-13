Realtor spoke about changes in the real estate market in Moscow

Renting residential real estate in Moscow has fallen sharply in price and owners cannot rent apartments even at a big discount. The same applies to the sale of housing of different classes. The realtor Oleg Bendrikov spoke about this on Monday, February 13.

He added that many owners prefer not to sell, but to rent apartments.

“For example, there is an LCD where studios 30 meters away were rented for 70-75 thousand rubles, now it’s impossible to rent them even for 65 thousand, only for 55 thousand. now for 29 thousand, ”said Bendrikov in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

According to the realtor, the number of people wishing to rent a house has not decreased, but the number of offers has increased. The point is some stagnation in the secondary real estate market, which is why the owners decide that in the current circumstances it is more profitable to rent an apartment than to sell it.

“Deferred demand after the pandemic, other factors have greatly raised real estate prices and owners still want to receive the same amount as before, no one is psychologically ready to go down — if a person previously rented an apartment for 70 thousand, it is difficult for him to lower the price up to 60,” concluded the realtor.

The day before, analysts from the BON TON company told Izvestia about the most expensive and cheapest business-class apartments in the primary housing market within the boundaries of old Moscow. So, the most expensive lot can be bought for 232.4 million rubles.

The cheapest lot worth 6.8 million rubles can be purchased in the Pechatniki district. This is a 17 sq. m, according to the website kp.ru.

