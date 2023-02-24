Reasons for liking

As time has passed since the conflict between Russia and the West turned into a proxy military confrontation, the most important lesson that has been learned about the international consequences of these events is this: such a large and powerful country, indeed, cannot be in foreign policy isolation. It is difficult to say with certainty how much this is connected with the merits and activities of the Russian state itself, and how simply it turned out to be an inevitable consequence of how the world has changed over the past 30-40 years.

Much more important is the result: a year after the United States and its allies declared their determination to seriously limit Moscow’s opportunities for international communication, the vast majority of the world’s states maintain stable working relations with it, trade and cooperate in various fields. And in most cases, new contacts are limited not even by Western pressure on third countries, but by our own unpreparedness to master so many suddenly opened opportunities. This has become so obvious over the past few months that it is recognized even by the opponents of Russia, for whom any concession to conventional common sense is the basis for deep and tragic experiences.

We cannot now say with certainty to what extent the Russian Federation itself is able to fully realize the new features of its international position and their true causes. The understanding of this, apparently, exists among the top Russian leadership and becomes one of the reasons for its confidence in its own rightness, along with the conviction that a new stage in relations with the West is not only inevitable, but also necessary in the context of the development of Russian political civilization. However, at the level of the implementation of a specific policy by the state apparatus or the activities of business, the reflections of the expert community and the practical work of civil society organizations, we still have to learn a number of important habits and develop an understanding of what forms the basis of relations between Russia and the outside world.

First of all, it is necessary to strive to understand that the new quality of relations with him cannot be considered in the context of the conflict between Russia and the West. The military-political confrontation with the United States and its allies is a central part of ensuring national security. However, the specific causes of the conflict are the result of how Russian-Western relations developed after the Cold War and are very indirectly related to the fate, interests and aspirations of the rest of the world.

The way most states behaved towards Russia is a consequence of their own development and the interests derived from this. These two factors are much more stable and long-term than the current clash between Russia and the West. Therefore, it would be wrong, even at a theoretical level, to link the conflict in one direction and cooperation in the other. Moreover, this may turn out to be a mistake, since it will create confidence that the development of relations with non-Western states is a temporary measure, a necessity that will disappear or decrease after the acute phase of the conflict with the West ends.

Secondly, it has already become a commonplace that the behavior of those states that do not now oppose Russia and even cooperate with it is not a sign that they are allies of Moscow or are going to become them in certain circumstances. There are, of course, exceptions, and even very large ones. China, for example, associates with Russia its security and the ability to realize foreign policy interests. A similar position is taken by Iran, for which the inability of the Russian Federation and China to limit the willfulness of the West may pose a serious threat in the future. In addition, there is a group of countries already associated with Moscow much more significantly than with its adversaries or third powers. On the whole, however, the so-called world majority is not a group of states united by common interests, but an indicator of the democratic state of international politics.

Thirdly, many states are friendly to Russia precisely because, in principle, they do not need allies or patrons, relying only on their diplomatic skills. In other words, what brings them closer to Russian interests is now also an obstacle to establishing a more solid or formalized relationship. Not to mention listening to Russia’s opinion on issues of a value nature or even the way things are done in the world. One of the reasons why the United States is losing its ability to convince others that it is right is precisely that many countries are quite capable of formulating their own ideas of a just domestic and international order. It would be a little naïve to think that someone seeks to replace one external adviser with another.

And in this regard, Russia may need to take a more careful and prudent approach to the question of the reasons for the sympathies that exist in the world in relation to it. In fact, dissatisfaction with oppression by the United States and Europe is only part of the motives that determine the desire of many states for greater independence. Perhaps even a little more important than the desire to benefit from relations with Russia in conditions when it turns its face to the rest of the world and connects with it part of the issues of its economic stability. But issues of value also play a significant role, where Russia really has something to be proud of, without at the same time persistently trying to offer something as ready-made recipes. We are talking about attractiveness, which is associated with the modern nature of the Russian state.

The so-called soft power, that is, the ability to influence the decisions of other countries in addition to forceful pressure and bribery, is not a product of diplomatic activity, but the degree of closeness of the internal structure to the abstract ideal that exists in the minds of others. It would be a mistake to think that the state can increase its attractiveness only by investing in the dissemination of culture, science or education. Moreover, exaggerated attention to these areas of activity may cause opposition from the elites of the partner countries, for which control over the minds and hearts of citizens remains the most important part of strengthening their own power. And even more so it is impossible to become attractive through the organization of direct bribery of journalists or those who are commonly called leaders of public opinion. First of all, because opponents will always be able to offer a higher price and still more peaceful shelter.

At the same time, increasing openness to the outside world can be much more effective than investing in advertising yourself abroad. Modern Russia for most countries in Asia, Africa or the Middle East is a unique society that combines visible signs of European culture and traditions with tolerance for other religious beliefs and ethnic diversity that is completely uncharacteristic of the West. Even now, one can hear from diplomats from Muslim countries that among all the states of the global North, it is Russia that is the most comfortable for the life of a Muslim.

The same applies to smaller religious communities. Unlike European states, Russia preserves and cultivates ethnic diversity. All these are the real advantages of our country in the eyes of the humanity with which we will have to live and cooperate in the coming decades, if not longer. And the sooner we understand that the basis of soft power lies within, and not in the activities of domestic representatives abroad, the sooner we will be able to benefit from our own objective advantages.

The author is Program Director of the Valdai Club, Academic Supervisor of the HSE Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies

