Rebika Pahadin murder case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to three accused, will have to attend the police station daily

Jharkhand High Court: Like Delhi’s Shraddha murder case, a hearing was held in the Jharkhand High Court today in the famous murder case of Jharkhand. In the Rebika murder case, the court of Justice Navneet Kumar has released the three accused on bail while giving its verdict during the hearing. The three accused include husband Amir Hussain, Mahtab and Gulera. Please tell that these three accused are relatives of the main accused Dildar Ansari. However, all three have been granted bail with conditions.

Two personal bonds of 25-25 thousand

Keeping the condition, the court has said that these three will have to come to the concerned police station every day and mark their attendance. Along with this, two personal bonds of 25-25 thousand will also have to be filled. It should be informed that the accused arrested in this case had appealed for bail plea, on which this decision has been taken while hearing. According to the information received, advocate Rohan Majumdar argued on behalf of the accused and demanded bail.

12 arrests in Rebecca murder case

It should also be informed that a total of 12 people have been arrested so far in the Rebika murder case. This includes Mustakim Ansari, Dildar Ansari, Mariam Nisha, Gulera Khatun, Saraija Khatun, Gulera Khatun, Mahtab Ansari, Amir Ansari, Mainul Ek, Sheher Bano, Zarina Bibi and Mainul Asari.

Know the whole matter

According to information, Rebika Pahadin, a resident of Mathio Donda mountain under Borio police station area, used to come to Haat market. Three months before December, Dildar’s eyes fell on him. He gradually trapped Rebecca in his love and got married. Both were living together for a month. Dildar is already married. It is said that Dildar’s family members were not happy with his marriage to Rebecca.

First wife used to quarrel

This was the reason that after marrying Rebecca, Dildar had taken her to a rented room in Hemanti Murmu’s house in Borio Santali. Here, Dildar’s family did not accept Rebecca as daughter-in-law. Dildar’s first wife also used to create discord in the house. After this, the family members of Dildar planned and killed Rebecca.