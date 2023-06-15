Recognition and seats of pharmacy colleges of Bihar will now increase rapidly, health department constituted committee

Patna. The health department has constituted new committees to restore recognition soon in the direction of promoting pharmacy education in the state. The department has constituted separate inquiry committees to increase the allotted seats of two pharmacy colleges and to establish a new pharmacy college.

This committee will check whether the availability of infrastructure, teachers, library, auditorium, lab etc. is as per the standards of Pharmacy Council of India in the concerned institutions. After investigation, the committee will submit its report to the state government. Only after this the final decision will be taken on increasing the seats in two other colleges along with formation of new pharmacy college. The Health Department has applied for issuance of no-objection certificate for conducting courses on 100 seats of B. Pharma in Siwan’s Divine College of Pharmacy.

In the light of the application, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr. Ashok Kumar, Additional Director, Health Department, to check the facilities and infrastructure in the institute. Dr. Dinesh Shah, Associate Professor, Dept. of Pharmacology, posted at SKMCH, and the representative nominated by DM Siwan have been made members in the committee.

Apart from this, another committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Director Health Services Dr. Nageshwar Prasad to increase the number of seats for admission in B Pharma in Rajvanshi Ramshish College of Pharmacy Hajipur from 60 to 100.

The chairmanship of the third committee has been assigned to Dr. Parmeshwar Prasad, Additional Director of Health Services. This committee will examine the infrastructure of the institution in relation to increasing the seats of B. Pharma course from 60 to 100 seats in Siddhnath Meera College of Higher Education, operated in Arrah. All the three committees will submit their report after examining the institute in 15 days, after which a decision will be taken regarding issuing no-objection to them.