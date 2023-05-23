Record performance of Biharis in UPSC exam, two daughters of Bihar occupy first two ranks

Patna. This time Biharis have achieved record success in UPSC exam. Bihari has not only become the topper, but the second rank has also been occupied by the daughter of Bihar. Two daughters of Bihar have written a new history by occupying the first two ranks. By the way, three Biharis have found a place in the top 10 ranks. Ishita Kishore, a resident of Patna, is on the first rank, Garima Lohia of Buxar is on the second rank and Rahul Srivastava of Patna is on the 10th rank. The list of Bihar students in the list of successful candidates is quite long this year. So far the names of three successful candidates have come out from Madhubani district alone.

Two from Patna in top 25, four from Bihar

Not only the topper in the UPSC exam this year, Bihari also occupied the second position. This is the first time that Biharis have occupied the top two ranks. Not only this, two students from Patna have got place in the 10th rank. Bihar’s performance is better even in the top 25 ranks and four students have made it to the ranks. Shishir Kumar Singh of Chhapra has made it to the top 25. Shishir Kumar has got 16th rank. And Sandeep Kumar of Madhubani has got 24th position. By the way, students of many districts from Bihar have raised the flag of success in this examination.

Three students from Madhubani got success

In the most prestigious examination of the country, Madhubani district continued to shine this year as well. Three students have achieved success from this district. While Sandeep Kumar has secured 24th rank, Akanksha Jha has secured 371st rank. Apart from this, Manish Kumar of Madhubani has got success in the examination by taking 711th rank. Apart from this, Prince Kumar of Shivhar has got 89th rank, while Tushar Kumar, who is working as Under Election Officer Mohania, has got 44th rank.