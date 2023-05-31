Recruitment for Medical Officer, Specialist and Super Specialist doctors in Tata Steel, June 25 is the last date

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel has taken out the recruitment of doctors of different qualifications for all its locations. Restoration has been done in about 12 cadres. For all the posts, the applicant should have at least nine years of experience. It is necessary to have the certificate with the registration number. In the notification issued by the company, it has been told that everyone’s reinstatement will be done after checking all the certificates and interview. Online application will be submitted through career option of tatasteel.com. June 25 is the last date of application.

Medical Officer, Specialist and Super Specialist doctors are required in the vacancies issued by the Medical Services. Under this, the minimum qualification for Medical Officer is MBBM, MBBS, DNB, MD, MS degree for super specialty or specialty. For all the posts, the applicant should have at least nine years of experience. It is necessary to have the certificate with the registration number.

Additional allowance will also be given to the doctors posted in Jharia, West Bokaro, Jora, Noamundi and Meramandali.