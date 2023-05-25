Recruitment of lower class clerks will be done soon in Bihar, General Administration Department asked for vacancies

The General Administration Department of Bihar has decided to fill the vacant posts in all the departments as soon as possible at the government level. Soon the lower class clerks will be appointed under the Bihar Secretariat Clerical Service. For this, the General Administration Department has asked all the departments to provide requisition of vacancies. For this, the department has instructed Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of all departments, all departments, all divisional commissioners to send vacancies of lower class clerks of clerical service of Bihar Secretariat according to the roster.

Requisition of vacancies sought from all departments

It is notable that according to the Bihar Secretariat Clerical Rules, 2006, the service of the clerks of the Secretariat is department wise and the appointment authority of the said personnel is the head of the concerned department. In light of this, the Head of the Departments are requested that according to the status of April 1, 2023, under their respective departments, requisition (after clearing the roster) of the vacant posts of the lower class clerks of the Bihar Secretariat Clerical Service, the prescribed form (photocopy attached) Make it available to this department only after complete satisfaction by the appointing authority.

The post of protocol officer will be filled by deputation

The State Government has recently created the posts of Protocol Officer to provide hospitality facilities to the distinguished guests coming from outside the country or the state. Preparations are underway to deploy qualified people on the created posts of Protocol Officer working under the Cabinet Secretariat. The Cabinet Secretariat has invited applications from interested officials of different departments to fill these posts on deputation basis.

Application form also issued

Nishith Verma, Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, has also sent a letter to this effect to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries of all departments as well as Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates. It has been said in the letter that the officers or employees of the state government who want to work on the post of Protocol Officer on deputation basis can submit their application to the department by May 31. The application form has also been issued along with the letter. It may be known that one post of Protocol Manager, four of Senior Protocol Officer, 10 of Protocol Officer, total 15 posts have been created. Those who will be deployed to welcome the guests at Delhi, Patna and Gaya airports.