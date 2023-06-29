Recruitment of teachers will be done through JPSC in these government B.ED colleges of Jharkhand, will be under these universities

Four government B.Ed colleges of the state will now be under different government universities. In these, teachers will be appointed through JPSC. According to the information, all these colleges will now be run as constituent colleges of the university. Government Teachers Training College Kanke Ranchi and Government Women Teachers Training College Bariatu Ranchi have been brought under Ranchi University. Government Teachers Training College Hazaribagh has been made under Vinoba Bhave University and Government Teaching Training College Deoghar has been made under Sido-Kanhu Murmu University Dumka.

Teachers and employees will be deputed till regular appointment:



Till the regular appointment of teachers and staff in these four B.Ed colleges, teachers and staff will continue to work on deputation from the Department of School Education and Literacy. 100-100 seats are fixed in all B.Ed colleges. The enrollment process is done through Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.

The colleges were controlled by four departments:



Before the transfer, the four government B.Ed colleges were under the control of four departments. Ed College was earlier under the Department of School Education and Literacy, which was later brought under the Department of Higher and Technical Education. But the right of deputation of teachers and employees remained with the School and Literacy Department. Whereas the funds allocation and administrative authority for the college remained with the Higher and Technical Education Department. At the same time, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) was given the right to give recognition to B.Ed College and the responsibility of taking the examination and releasing the result was given to the concerned university.