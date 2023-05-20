recruitment of trainee engineer in tata steel apply by this date smj

Tata Steel Jobs: Tata Steel In Tata Steel, under the Aspiring Engineers Program (AEP), the recruitment of trainee engineers has been taken out. Selected candidates will be reinstated as Engineer Trainee for one year. If the performance during training is good, will be reinstated in fixed term employment as Assistant Manager (IL 6) for three years. Applicant should have Civil & Structural, Ceramics, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Power Electronics, Mechanical, Environment Engineering, Metallurgy, Mineral, Mining, Beneficiation Engineering, Production Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Mechatronics, Geo Information BE, TK, B.Sc Engineering Must be a final year student. Apart from this, those who do MTech or MSc Geology, Geophysics, Remote Sensing and GIS will also be selected.