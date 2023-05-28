Recruitment process of teachers in Bihar speeded up, meeting of BPSC and Education Department today, important decisions will be taken

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: There will be a high-level meeting of the BPSC and the Education Department on Monday regarding the appointment of teachers in Bihar. In this, BPSC President Atul Prasad and Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department Deepak Kumar Singh will participate. Many important matters will be discussed in the meeting, including allowing the candidates appearing in the qualifying examination to appear in the examination as appearing candidates. After this meeting, the department is likely to approve the draft teacher recruitment advertisement prepared by the BPSC. After that the advertisement of teacher appointment will be available.

Advertisement will come out in May

At the same time, before taking out the advertisement, the Bihar Public Service Commission had sent its draft to the Education Department to complete some formalities. The officers of the education department were seen studying the draft sent in the past. This time, Bihar Public Service Commission has been given the responsibility for the appointment of teachers of schools in the state. Advertisement for the appointment of one lakh 70 thousand school teachers in government schools of Bihar from class one to 12th can be issued anytime this month.

three months to prepare



Candidates will be given three months to prepare and this exam will be taken after 15th of August. BPSC has so far received vacancies for three categories of primary, secondary and higher secondary school teachers. That’s why the process of their appointment is being started now. The appointment of middle school teachers will be considered when the requisition comes for them.

BPSC released exam calendar, teacher appointment exam will be held in August, know details

No negative marking in the qualifying language paper

At present, the question paper of the qualifying paper of the language taken for the appointment of teachers of all the three categories will be the same. There will be no negative marking, the qualifying marks for 25 marks in English and 75 marks in Hindi, Bangla and Urdu will not be separate and they will have to bring 30 marks out of 100 coordinatedly. It will be necessary to qualify only in this paper and even after getting more than 30% marks, it will not be included in the merit list.