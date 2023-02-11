Connect with us
Recycling of the debris of destroyed apartment buildings began in Mariupol

On the territory of the Mariupol Azovmash plant, processing of the wreckage of burned and destroyed apartment buildings has begun. Izvestia correspondent Sergei Prudnikov shared footage from the scene on Sunday, February 12.

“If you walk through this vast territory, then under your feet are slabs, fittings, pieces of furniture and everything that was in the apartments. Today, for the first time, the long-awaited process of processing construction waste and those many thousands of tons into useful building materials has begun here: crushed stone of various fractions,” he said.

The head of the production site, Dmitry Khadzhinov, said that the debris of buildings is taken to a separate site, where there is equipment such as a shredder that grinds and reduces the amount of garbage.

On the territory there are also complexes for the processing of construction waste and demolition waste, which process materials into crushed stone of a certain fraction, as well as crushers. Among the mountains of garbage, if possible, metal and plastic are separated. After processing, two types of material remain, one of them will be “buried”, and the other will be used for construction.

The resulting fraction of crushed stone with concrete can be used in any construction work, landscaping and as a backfill material for landfills and pits.

Khadzhinov added that adjustment work on the processing of debris has recently been completed, but already now with the help of the equipment it is possible to process about 250-300 t / h. In the future, it is planned to switch to round-the-clock operation on the territory of the plant.

Earlier, at the end of 2022, the artistic director of the Mariupol Drama Theater, Honored Artist of Russia Alexander Rostov, told Izvestia how the restoration of the theater building blown up by nationalists is going. According to him, the theater will look exactly the same as before the explosion. It is planned to restore it within two years.

