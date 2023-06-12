Red alert in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve patrolling intensified after information about poachers activities

Lucknow: The activities of poachers have increased in the forests of the UP-Uttarakhand border. Due to this, red alert has been declared in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve of Lakhimpur Kheri. Patrolling has also been intensified in the forests of the UP-Uttarakhand border in search of poachers.

It is being told that Child Wildlife Warden Uttarakhand Sameer Sinha has written a letter to UP’s Additional Chief Conservator of Forest Project Tiger Sunil Chaudhary informing about the activities of poachers in Dudhwa Park. He told that groups of poachers are active at the southern end of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. That’s why monitoring should be done in the forests of UP located near the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The Chief Child Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand has sought cooperation in conducting joint surveillance operations in some parts of the forests of UP and Uttarakhand. The official of Uttarakhand believes that illegal activities in the forests can be stopped by the joint campaign of both the states.

It is being told that after this information, alert has been declared in many districts including Bareilly, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor. Officers of these districts have also been activated. Along with this, the use of modern gadgets like metal detectors, infrared cameras, smart cages, drone cameras, camera traps and M-stripes has also been started by the Forest Department officials for surveillance.