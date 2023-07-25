red diary issue in rajasthan rajendra gudha claimed gehlot government will be exposed prt | Why is Rajasthan turning ‘red’ on the red diary, Rajendra Gudha claimed

Gudha accused of pushing and assaultingMonday was a very uproar in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The uproar in the House started during the Zero Hour when Gudha raised the issue of the alleged red diary. Regarding this diary, Gudha has claimed that he has the details of the financial irregularities of the Ashok Gehlot government. At the same time, amidst the growing uproar, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan took Gudha aside. Many ministers of the ruling party also reached there. Had a heated argument with Gudha. At the same time, Gudha has claimed that he had gone to Dhariwal only to say that he wanted to make a statement. But the Congress MLAs pushed me down on the ground and caught hold of me. Some of them, including Dhariwal, kicked me and snatched my diary. He said that even after this some part of the diary is still with me.