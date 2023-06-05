Red zone created around Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge, ban on movement up to 500 meters on both sides of the broken bridge

In Bihar, a red zone has been made around the under-construction bridge after a large part of the four-lane bridge being built on the Ganges river between Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj collapsed on Sunday evening. Restrictions have been imposed on movement of up to 500 meters on either side of the bridge. There will be no boat operation around the bridge. For this, a magistrate has been deployed along with the police force.

Nothing has been found about the missing security guard

Here, senior officers of Bhagalpur and Khagaria administration reached the spot on Monday and took stock of the situation. At the same time, no clue could be found till Monday evening about the missing security guard in this accident. However, the Bhagalpur district administration has said that there is no information about any casualty in this incident yet.

Preparation for the arrival of expert team

On the other hand, the officials of the bridge have not yet reached the spot. There is silence in the base camp office. Company’s project manager Alok Kumar Jha told that the matter will be clear only after investigation by the expert team. The meeting continues. Preparations are being made for the arrival of the expert team. All the points are being discussed in detail after the meeting.

Action will be taken against the culprits

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that action will be taken against the guilty in the case of collapse of the under-construction bridge of Khagaria-Aguwani-Sultanganj. Talking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Lok Nayak at Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Sampoorna Kranti Diwas, the Chief Minister said that the structure of this under-construction bridge had collapsed once more. At that time also we had asked why this has happened. It was decided to construct this bridge in 2012 itself. It started in 2014. Got information that its structure has fallen again, immediately we told all the officers of the department to go and see and take strict action against the culprits.

The sound of falling of Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge was heard up to 2 km, work will start in three months after making a new DPR

Instructions given for bridge construction

CM said that the construction work of the bridge should be done in a strong way, we have also given instructions to the officials regarding this. Responding to a question related to the allegation being leveled by the opposition parties against the government, the Chief Minister said that they keep on saying whatever they want, their job is only to speak. The party has not given any place to the Deputy Chief Minister who was with us earlier, so something has to be said. They should also have come in today’s program. Those people were also associated with the JP movement.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6WQ_uH1p1Y)