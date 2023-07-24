Redmi 12 5G: This powerful smartphone will be launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, get specs information

Redmi 12 5G: You all must know about the Redmi brand, it is a brand known for providing tremendous hardware to the customers at a budget price. Simply put, this brand provides a good smartphone to the buyers at a very affordable price. Their main focus is on the budget segment only. Perhaps you know that the company launched the 4G variant of Redmi 12 only last month. It is considered a good smartphone in the budget range. The company had introduced this smartphone with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and told that the sales of this smartphone have been very good. If media reports are to be believed, now the company can launch its 5G variant as well, considering the tremendous sales figures. In such a situation, if you also want to buy a Redmi smartphone for yourself in the budget range, then it can prove to be a good option for you. Let us know the things related to this smartphone in detail.

This device appeared on Geekbench



For information, let us tell you that Xiaomi has not made any official announcement about this smartphone at the moment, but this device has already appeared on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals that the device is currently in the development phase and is about to be launched soon. If you are wondering what is Geekbench, then let us tell you that this platform is a proprietary and freemium cross-platform utility for benchmarking the Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) of computers, laptops, tablets and phones.

Spotted Redmi 12 5G



As we have already told you, this upcoming smartphone of Xiaomi has been seen on the Geekbench database. Due to the Geekbench listing, some key specifications and performance related details of this device have come to the fore. On the basis of this information, we can guess how this smartphone will be and what can be given in it. Due to the listing, we also get a glimpse of this smartphone. So let’s know in detail, what will be the expected features and specs of this smartphone.

Redmi 12 5G Specifications



Looking at the expected spec sheet of Redmi 12 5G, the company has given a large 6.79-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display in this smartphone. This display also supports 90Hz fast refresh rate. According to the information revealed, flat sides are going to be seen in this smartphone. For best performance, the company can use Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset in it. On the other hand, if you are fond of gaming, then Adreno GPU support has also been provided in it for better graphics. According to the information revealed, this smartphone will come with out-of-the-box Android 13 and will be based on MIUI 14 custom skin.

Redmi 12 5G Storage and Camera



If we look at the storage and camera setup of Redmi 12 5G, the company can support 256GB internal storage with 8GB of RAM. If you want, you can also expand its storage with the help of MicroSD card. According to the information revealed, the company can provide dual camera setup in its rear, in which its primary camera will be of 50 megapixels and secondary camera will be of 2 megapixels. For selfie and video calling, a 5-megapixel camera can be given in its front. Let us tell you that if you use your smartphone a lot, then for long life, a 5000mAh battery has been given in it and you can charge it at the speed of 18W fast charging.

Redmi 12 5G Price



If you are thinking that what will be the price of Redmi 12 5G smartphone in the market, then let us tell you, this thing has not been disclosed at the moment. But, it can be estimated that it will be a budget segment smartphone and can also be very popular among budget buyers. As soon as other details related to this smartphone come in front of us, we will definitely share them with you.