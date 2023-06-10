REET paper leak case: ED seized documents after conducting searches at 27 locations

Jaipur, 10 June (Hindustan Times). The ED (Enforcement Directorate) team has interrogated Dr. Banay Singh, a close aide of a Rajasthan minister, in the REET paper leak case. Some documents have also been seized after searching his house. The ED tweeted late Friday evening from its official Twitter handle regarding the action taken in the Reet paper case. In this tweet, the action taken in Rajasthan was told. According to the ED, the searches were carried out in residential premises of various people at 27 places in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore in Rajasthan.

The ED team has been camping in Rajasthan for the last two weeks. According to sources, ED had issued notices to a total of 23 people, including those associated with RPSC, in the paper leak case. They are being interrogated on the basis of seized documents. Earlier, the ED had interrogated the accused lodged in the Udaipur jail in the paper leak case. After this, the scope of its investigation was increased in Rajasthan. In this episode, Dr. Banay Singh has also been questioned in the REET paper leak case. He was questioned for about 15 hours on Thursday-Friday. This information has also come to the fore that the house of Dr. Banay Singh in Jagatpura was searched. After searching, the ED team has taken some documents from the house with them. The ED team will now interrogate Dr. Banay Singh in Delhi as well. What Dr. Banay Singh has told in ED’s inquiry, information has not been given at the moment.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Banay Singh is the State Coordinator of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle. Regarding the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, there have been continuous allegations of paper leak case and rigging in recruitment examinations.