Alena Kovalko, a 20-year-old medical student, fled Donetsk to Taganrog a year ago with her younger sister, and now she has to study online in the Temporary Accommodation Corridor (TAC) in the hotel, as it is the only place where there is a good Internet signal. The girl’s story about her life was published by the RIA Novosti agency.

The girl dreams of becoming a pediatrician and returning to her native places in order not only to treat children, but also to help restore the city, which, according to her, is now “sick”.

Alena lives in the Taganrog Hotel with other refugees from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. Here accommodation is free for everyone, and three meals a day are provided.

“I have a scholarship of 3,000 rubles, and since you don’t have to pay for housing and food, you can live with austerity,” the girl says.

Alena decided to evacuate from Donetsk a year ago, as soon as the city announced the deterioration of the situation and organized the removal of residents. Alena’s parents are doctors, and they could not leave with their children. When Alena arrived in the Rostov region to be accommodated there, refugees from Donbass were already being sent by train to other Russian cities. In Taganrog, Alena has a rather measured life, despite the difficult online studies at the Donetsk Medical University. Kovalko is in his fourth year and dreams of becoming a pediatrician.

Alena tries hard to study and take exams, sitting on the windowsill in the hotel corridor. Temporary hotel accommodation is provided free of charge, and she has the opportunity to study and dream about her future.

The girl’s faith in the future became stronger after the recognition of the DPR and the annexation of the republic to Russia. She says that even within herself she feels the changes that have taken place.

“I used to have a DPR passport, but I felt like a stateless person. After all, a small number of countries recognized the republic. And now I’m part of Russia. I have always dreamed of traveling. And when it becomes calmer, I will be able to go somewhere with a Russian passport, ”summed up Alena.

