February 19, 2023, 02:34 – BLiTZ – News

Ukrainian citizens experienced disappointment due to living on Canadian territory. They complained about the backwardness of the country, in which everything seemed extremely expensive to them. Information about this is distributed by the online edition “Strana.ua”.

“We all grew up watching movies where America and Canada are shown as prosperous countries, everything is so newfangled and stuffed. And when I went here, I thought that I would encounter technology, but as if I got ten years ago, ”the publication quotes the text made by Alina Ivenko, who went to conquer a foreign state.

Another Ukrainian woman, who ended up in the country as a refugee, pointed to the highest taxation, which is established on the territory of the state. From the point of view presented to her, banking works on old technologies, and ignorance of local languages ​​makes it a miserable existence.

Recall, Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament Stephane Bergeron said that a number of economic sanctions imposed by the country against Russia are ineffective and should be reviewed.

