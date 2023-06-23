Refusing to cast evil eye on sister in Bhagalpur, friend first made a reel with a knife and then strangled her

Bhagalpur. In a crowded area like vegetable and fish market located in Tilkamanjhi, three youths together stabbed a young man several times on the neck and chest with a sharp knife, leaving him half-dead. By the time the companions of the injured youth reached there, the accused had fled from there after carrying out the incident. In the incident, the friend who was lying unconscious, was hurriedly taken to Mayaganj Hospital by his companions. After getting information about this, the relatives of the injured youth also reached the hospital. Seeing his critical condition from there, the doctors referred him to Patna for better treatment.

There was a dispute between the two earlier also

The injured youth is 17-year-old Kumar Gaurav, a resident of Vikramshila Colony located at the airport. On the other hand, the young man who attacked him with a knife is Gaurav Malik, an old friend of Kumar Gaurav. A few days ago, Kumar Gaurav protested against keeping his sister’s photo in his mobile and keeping a dirty eye on her. There was a dispute between the two about this eight months ago and three days ago as well. After this, on Friday, after stopping Kumar Gaurav in the middle of the road, he was stabbed with a knife on his throat and chest.

Reel was made with knife just before the incident

A reel made by the accused Gaurav Malik just before the incident quickly went viral on the social media app of the youth of the area. In this, Gaurav Malik is seen dancing to the lyrics of Jail hoi, phir bail hoi aur khel hoi.. with a sharp knife.

Attacked while going to gym

The incident is being reported on Friday morning around 7.30 am. Eyewitnesses of the incident, Amarjit Kumar and Suraj Kumar told that Gaurav was going to the gym on SM College Road on Friday morning as well. Then Gaurav Malik, who lives near the accused airport, along with his two other friends stopped him near the fish market in front of Kathalbari locality. As soon as he was stopped, those people started abusing him. On seeing Gaurav Malik and his two other companions took out a knife from their waist. Gaurav Malik directly stabbed Kumar Gaurav on his throat. After this, two other companions attacked Kumar Gaurav on the chest. He fainted and fell there in a bloody condition.

Amarjeet and Suraj told that they also go to the gym with Kumar Gaurav. On Friday, they were walking some distance behind Kumar Gaurav. By the time those people reached there, Gaurav Malik along with his companions carried out the incident.

kept evil eye on sister

Bablu Kumar, the father of injured Kumar Gaurav, told that his son Kumar Gaurav and Gaurav Malik, who lived in the same locality, were good friends earlier. Eight months ago, his son saw his sister’s photo in his friend Gaurav Malik’s mobile. His son also got information that Gaurav Malik keeps an evil eye on his sister. Opposing this, his son had asked Gaurav Malik to delete the photo from his mobile. There was a lot of controversy between the two regarding this matter. But Gaurav Malik neither deleted the photo from his mobile nor stopped calling and messaging his sister. There was a dispute and fight between the two about this three days ago as well. After this, Gaurav Malik made a fatal attack on his son on Friday morning.