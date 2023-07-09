Register in PPU in the first semester of graduation by this day, otherwise the enrollment may be canceled

Online registration for the first semester of graduation in Patliputra University (PPU) will be done till July 15. For this, the university administration has issued a notification. Dean of the Faculty of Student Welfare Prof. AK Nag said that the candidates who have enrolled in the first semester will compulsorily have to register by July 15. If this is not done, the action to cancel the enrollment of the concerned students can be taken from the university level.

First semester exam possible till 15th September

Prof AK Nag told that under the four-year course, the examination of the students will now be conducted under the six-month semester system. In this, the mid-semester examination will be held in the third month. The examination of the first semester is possible till 15 September. In such a situation, it is mandatory to complete the registration process, so that the registration number and roll number of the students can be determined.

Merit list will be released today for enrollment in spot round

Dean of Student Welfare Prof AK Nag told that the process of enrollment in the spot round in the first semester will start from Monday. For this, merit lists will be issued by the colleges on Monday. After completing the nomination from 11th to 13th July, the validation process is also to be done during this period.

Bihar’s education department is going to be online, all directorates will be converted into e-office by August

About 20 thousand new applications for enrollment in spot round

Prof AK Nag said that about 20,000 new applications have been received for enrollment in the spot round, whereas even before this, online applications will be taken till July 15 for enrollment in PG. Till now about 9467 applications have come. Apart from this, 108 applications have been received for five-year LLB course, 189 for three-year LLB, 30 for M.Ed, 922 for PG self-finance course.

