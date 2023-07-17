Registration canceled yet FIR on those running the hospital, this is the reason for investigation of Saifai PGI and dismissal of the doctor

Lucknow. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has taken strict action in various matters which have become the subject of discussion in the state. A doctor has been sacked. After completing the investigation in the Saifai case, the report has been called in three days. Even after cancellation of registration in Siddharth Nagar, an FIR has been lodged against the operators of the hospital. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has taken a strict stand on negligence in the treatment of patients. Instructions have been given to the officials to improve the system. Along with this, the doctor who is continuously disappearing without notice has been dismissed.

Doctor of Manikpur Community Health Center sacked

The doctor of Manikpur Community Health Center of Chitrakoot has been dismissed. After the strictness of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, the Principal Secretary of Health Department has taken action. Dr. Mohammad Azim Anwar, posted at Manikpur Community Health Center in Chitrakoot, was continuously negligent in his duty. Were continuously absent without notice. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that after the investigation, Dr. Azim has been dismissed with immediate effect. He said that indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In Saifai PGI, an inquiry was held in the case of indecency with the patient

In Saifai PGI, the video of indecency and assault on the patient by the doctors went viral. The Deputy CM has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He has instructed the Vice Chancellor to take strict action against the guilty doctor. The investigation has to be completed in three days. Strict action will be taken against the guilty doctor. He said that misbehavior with patients and attendants will not be tolerated.

Open hospital without registration, case will be filed

Even after cancellation of registration in Siddharth Nagar, a complaint has been received regarding operation of Vidya Hospital. The Deputy CM has ordered the CMO to file a case against the hospital administration. Along with this, orders have also been given to investigate the involvement of the officers and employees of the Health Department. The CMO has been asked to complete the investigation in four days and report.

Case of child’s death will be investigated

The Deputy CM has ordered an inquiry into the death of a child at Atrauli CHC in Aligarh. The CMO has been ordered to investigate the entire matter. He said that if there is negligence in the treatment, strict action will be taken against the guilty doctors. Orders have been given to complete the investigation report in two days. On the other hand, the doctors of Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital will also investigate the case of indecency and assault of patients and their attendants. The Deputy CM has called for a report from the Principal of the Government Medical College in the whole matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9NpaCaNqKI)