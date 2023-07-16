Registration for Xavier Aptitude Test starts, you can apply till November 30

Xavier Aptitude Test (JAT) for admission in 160 business schools of the country including XLRI will be held on January 7, 2024. This exam will be in online mode. To join JAT, registration is necessary from 15 July to 30 November. This time the registration fee has been increased by Rs 100 to Rs 2100. You can download the admit card from 20 December. Candidates can register online on the website xatonline.in. Apart from XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi campus, about 160 including four schools of management including Loyola Institute of Business Management, Chennai, St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAMPI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, Delhi through JAT score Admission can be done in business schools.

Eligibility to appear in the examination: A candidate studying in the final year of graduation in a recognized university or deemed university and his result will be released by June 10, 2024, then he will also be able to appear in it. There is no change in the exam pattern as of now. The result will be released in the last week of January 2024. Each section will have approximately 22-30 questions and the total number of questions including general knowledge will not exceed 100-105. GK and essay writing score will not be included in the cutoff. Questions will be asked in two parts.

important dates

Exam Date – 07 January 2024

Registration – 15 August to 30 November 2023

Admit Card Download – After December 20

Admission in these courses will be

Business Management Program (BM)

Human Resource Management Program (HRM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management ( 18 Months )

Fellow Program in Management (FPM)

XLRI-RBS Double Masters Program

Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Creation Program

Apply like this

Register Yourself, Verify Email ID, Fill JAT Application Form Online, Upload Required Documents, Pay Application Fee, Submit Your Application Form

questions will be asked from

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, General Knowledge, Essay Writing

CUJ: Chance to apply for convocation till July 28

The third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) will be held in September or October this year. Students can apply online through Google Form till 28 July. Those students engaged in research work can participate in this function, whose resume will be completed from January 1 to September 30. Apart from this, students of session 2016-2021 under five-year integrated course, students of session 2019-2021 and 2020-2022 under two-year postgraduate course and students of three-year undergraduate program (Chinese and Korean) from session 2020-2023 should be involved. Can. 1500 will be charged. Such students, who have deposited Rs 1000 earlier for the degree certificate, will have to pay Rs 500 only for the ceremony.

24 teacher candidates declared successful

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has declared 24 candidates successful for the post of High School Teacher of Mathematics and Physics. The commission has said that the result of the pending candidates has been published category wise along with the allotted district. This result is not final. The minimum cut off marks will be released after the publication of the final result.

NEET UG 2023: Counseling for 15% medical seats will start from July 20, this is the schedule of four rounds t)xat exam