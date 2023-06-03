Rejected by English teacher, Bishwajit Jha has written English book, also teaches needy children

The Covid-19 disaster made the world realize that there is no guarantee of human life. Along with this, this epidemic also taught us that we should be satisfied with what we have and should celebrate it and keep our priorities fixed. While some of us strive every day to excel in our personal and professional lives, there are others like Bishwajit Jha, who is happy with a lucrative job helping underprivileged children in his home state. Khushi moved away. Bishwajit decided to go to his home state West Bengal after Corona. Bishwajit Jha is an inspiration to anyone who dreams of making it big in metro cities and then comes back to serve the children of his village.

One meeting changed Bishwajit’s life

Bishwajit’s life was very happening – he had a successful career in a prestigious media house in Delhi, a loving wife and an adorable newborn son. But then again, what he did after that was unimaginable. It is said that unplanned meetings with some people change the direction of our life. And the same happened with Biswajeet. He met Karimul Haque who inspired him to follow his inner voice of lighting up the lives of underprivileged children in his hometown.

Story of a laborer working in a tea garden

Karimul Haq, a tea garden laborer, provides free bike ambulance service to the poor people of his area. His noble service inspired Bishwajit to write a book on him – Bike Ambulance Dada. This inspirational book will soon be shown as a mainstream Bollywood film.

One of the most inspiring books of 2021 by Bishwajit

Bishwajeet said, “It was a surprise to know that my book was selected as one of the most inspirational books of 2021 along with Indira Nooyi. I am glad that the book will soon be turned into a Bollywood biopic. This will definitely encourage more people to come forward and help the society at large.”

Was rejected as ‘good for nothing’

Bishwajit was rejected as a ‘good for nothing’ by his school teacher for not being able to learn English as a student, today he has written two books in English only. Bishwajit, who hails from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, has established several centers for learning English language to empower and equip underprivileged children.

Every child has the right to basic education

Bishwajit elaborated, “I really empathize with children who do not have access to quality education. I believe that every child has a right to basic education. Education plays a vital role in the lives of these children as well as their families. Can also illuminate.

Helping 50 girls continue their education

Earlier, Bishwajeet had set up a football academy in his village, which has produced national talents like Manoj Mohammed, who is currently playing for the Hyderabad FC team in the ISL champions, and Kalpana Rai, who has played under-19 in women’s football. Represented India at the level. With his painstaking efforts and the tireless support of his wife, Dr. Sanjukta Saha, Bishwajeet is helping 50 girls continue their education.

Many people participated in this work of Bishwajeet.

Many people have joined this work of Bishwajeet and are helping a large number of small children to write their own destiny.