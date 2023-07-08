Release date of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming “LSD 2” out

Ever since the announcement of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming cult classic Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, there has been a lot of excitement about the film. Now Balaji Telefilms has revealed the official release date of its much awaited “LSD 2”. The film will release on 16 February 2024 and will take the audience on an exciting cinematic journey. So after the stupendous success of “LSD 2”, the sequel of the film guarantees an unforgettable thrilling experience that will enthrall audiences globally.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 undoubtedly has a universal appeal that transcends generations, enthralling not only the young generation but also the avid Gen Z audience. Taking forward the legacy of the first film, “LSD 2” dares to cross the boundaries and bring things to the fore in an even clearer manner, which is sure to provide an edgy and immersive experience for the viewers. The first film was loved by the fans. So now LSD 2 promises to be an even bigger cult classic.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Dibakar Banerjee.