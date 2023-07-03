release of prabhat khabar shravani mela special magazine bilv patra deoghar municipal commissioner said initiative is unique smj | Deoghar: Release of Prabhat Khabar Shravani Mela special magazine ‘Bilv Patra’, Municipal Commissioner said

their presence

On this occasion, Manoj Mishra and Sanjay Mishra, Vice President of Panda Dharmarakshini Sabha, Ravi Kesari, President of Deoghar Chamber of Commerce, Jitesh Rajpal, Chairman of Red Cross Society, Vice President Piyush Jaiswal, Subodh Jha, educationist Sadi Mishra, Prem Singh of Karni Sena, art lover Narendra Apart from Panjiara, local editor of Prabhat Khabar Kamal Kishore, unit head Devashish Thakur, account head Dinesh Mishra, circulation incharge Vikas Baliase, Prabhat Khabar Deoghar’s DNE Neeraj Chaudhary, chief reporter Sanjit Mandal, advertising manager Gorakhnath Singh, executive Vineet Kumar, Vijay Kumar Many dignitaries including Ajay Yadav were present. The program was coordinated by Ramsevak Singh Gunjan.