A Russian soldier released from captivity thanked the Russian authorities for the prompt exchange.

“They gave out the uniform, telephones, fed them, gave them tea, everything is fine,” the man said in a conversation with his relatives by phone.

First, the released prisoners will visit doctors, then they will go home.

The military also said that Ukrainian nationalists took away their documents, so now they have to restore them.

“Thank you for the promptness to our government for quickly exchanging us. Let’s count it as a bad dream. We will forget, we will survive, ”the Russians concluded.

On the eve of the Ministry of Defense reported that after negotiations with the territory controlled by Kyiv, 101 Russian servicemen were returned, who were in mortal danger in captivity.

Earlier, on February 14, the Ombudsman of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Victoria Serdyukova said that Kyiv for the first time since the start of a special military operation (SVO) returned LPR soldiers without signs of torture. According to Serdyukova, all fighters released from Ukrainian captivity need psychological help.

On February 11, residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) who returned from Ukrainian captivity spoke about how the Armed Forces of Ukraine tortured them with water and electric current.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

