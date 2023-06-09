Reliance Jio Plans: Reliance Jio has launched 5 new recharge plans, along with this subscription will be available for free.

Reliance Jio Plans: Jio has announced a new offer for its prepaid customers. The company has introduced 5 new recharge plans, with which free subscription of JioSaavn Pro is being given. With the subscription of ‘Jio Saavn Pro’, customers will get unlimited JioTunes, unlimited downloads and high quality audio. They will not have to see any ads. Remember that the subscription of ‘Jio Saavn’ comes at a price of Rs 99 per month. Let us give you information about all the plans one by one.

Reliance Jio new prepaid plans

The lowest priced plan is Rs 269. In this, 1.5 GB data will be available daily with a validity of 28 days. The second plan will come for Rs 529. It will get 56 days validity and 1.5 GB data per day. The price of the third plan has been kept at Rs 589. It will get 56 days validity and 2 GB data per day. The price of the fourth plan has been kept at Rs 739. It will get 84 days validity and 1.5 GB data per day. The 5th plan will be available for Rs 789. In this plan with a validity of 84 days, 2 GB data will be available daily.

How to activate and use ‘JioSaavn Pro’ subscription:

Recharge Jio-Saavn bundled plan from MyJio, Jio.com, TPA or Jio Store.

Download and sign-in to JioSaavn app from the same Jio mobile number on which JioSaavn Pro bundled recharge has been done.

Enjoy JioSaavn pro as the subscription is automatically activated.