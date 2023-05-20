Relief for Tejashwi Yadav in ‘Gujarati thug’ case, now hearing will be held on this day

A hearing was held in the Ahmedabad Metro Court on Saturday in the case related to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for calling Gujaratis thugs. Tejashwi Yadav is currently relieved in this hearing of the defamation case as the court has fixed June 12 as the date for the next hearing. In today’s hearing, 3 witnesses were presented on behalf of the complainant.

Next hearing on June 12

The Ahmedabad Metro Court, while hearing the matter, has fixed its next date as June 12. In fact, in today’s hearing it was expected to decide whether summons should be sent to Tejashwi or not, but Tejashwi is currently relieved from the court. Because now the next hearing of the case will be on June 12. The last hearing in this matter was held on May 8. In this, the court had asked the complainant to present evidence. At the same time, in the hearing held on May 1, the statement of the complainant was recorded.

Decision will be taken in the next hearing regarding summons

This defamation case against Tejashwi Yadav has been filed by Haresh Mehta, a businessman living in Ahmedabad. He has said that he had come to know through the media that Tejashwi has called Gujaratis thugs. This has hurt the sentiments of Gujaratis. There was a hearing in the court regarding this today. Complainant Haresh Mehta has demanded action against Tejashwi Yadav in this matter. Now in the next hearing it will be decided whether Tejashwi should be summoned or not. At present, till June 12, Tejashwi Yadav has got relief in this matter.

Court can also dismiss the case

Explain that after investigation in Rule 202, the court feels that the facts presented by the complainant are correct and if defamation is confirmed in the investigation, then the court summons. If this does not happen, the court can also dismiss the defamation case.

